Handshake One Day Volume Reaches $291,709.00 (HNS)

Handshake (HNS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. During the last seven days, Handshake has traded 10.6% lower against the dollar. Handshake has a market capitalization of $69.75 million and $291,709.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Handshake coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000364 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,759.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,990.87 or 0.07522443 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.58 or 0.00268059 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $334.19 or 0.00840542 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00014470 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.65 or 0.00092181 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.54 or 0.00569774 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00006832 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $142.31 or 0.00357929 BTC.

Handshake is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 482,305,983 coins. Handshake’s official message board is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS . The official website for Handshake is handshake.org . The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Handshake should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Handshake using one of the exchanges listed above.

