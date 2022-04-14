Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) will report $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hanesbrands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.30. Hanesbrands reported earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 28.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hanesbrands will report full year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.81. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hanesbrands.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 108.10% and a net margin of 1.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HBI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.25.

In other Hanesbrands news, Director Cheryl K. Beebe purchased 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.61 per share, with a total value of $97,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies purchased 34,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.63 per share, with a total value of $501,691.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,584,207 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $611,684,000 after purchasing an additional 10,015,438 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 13,979,743 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $233,741,000 after buying an additional 325,025 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.4% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 11,775,488 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $202,067,000 after buying an additional 271,768 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 10,989,762 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $183,749,000 after buying an additional 2,173,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 3.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,100,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $121,858,000 after buying an additional 253,873 shares in the last quarter. 89.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hanesbrands stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.12. 2,951,980 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,815,007. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.18 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.19 and its 200-day moving average is $16.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.52. Hanesbrands has a fifty-two week low of $13.71 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82.

Hanesbrands declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to repurchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 272.73%.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

