Harmony 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $81.24 Million (ONE)

Harmony (ONE) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 14th. One Harmony coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000302 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Harmony has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion and approximately $81.24 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Harmony has traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.67 or 0.00250424 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002511 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003419 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002511 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00034162 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.61 or 0.00104558 BTC.

Harmony Coin Profile

Harmony (ONE) is a EPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 13,420,214,660 coins and its circulating supply is 11,943,758,660 coins. The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Harmony’s official message board is medium.com/harmony-one . Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol . Harmony’s official website is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. Learn more about Harmony’s Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) here. “

Buying and Selling Harmony

