Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Director Sells $998,747.75 in Stock

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) Director Jack Nielsen sold 19,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $998,747.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,587.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Jack Nielsen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 14th, Jack Nielsen sold 13,668 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.08, for a total value of $711,829.44.

On Thursday, April 7th, Jack Nielsen sold 5,266 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total value of $264,616.50.

On Monday, April 4th, Jack Nielsen sold 1,027 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $51,350.00.

On Friday, April 1st, Jack Nielsen sold 2,375 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $118,750.00.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Jack Nielsen sold 27,851 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.24, for a total value of $1,399,234.24.

On Monday, March 28th, Jack Nielsen sold 42,489 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total value of $2,159,290.98.

On Thursday, March 24th, Jack Nielsen sold 18,935 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total value of $949,022.20.

On Tuesday, March 22nd, Jack Nielsen sold 6,576 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total value of $329,654.88.

On Thursday, March 17th, Jack Nielsen sold 5,896 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $295,094.80.

Shares of HRMY stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.54. 353,727 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,461. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 5.29. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $25.09 and a one year high of $52.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.86 and a beta of 0.51.

Harmony Biosciences ( NASDAQ:HRMY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 75.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 352.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 242.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 36.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. 53.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HRMY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.60.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

