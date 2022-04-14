Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Director Sells $998,747.75 in Stock

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) Director Jack Nielsen sold 19,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $998,747.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,587.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Jack Nielsen also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, April 14th, Jack Nielsen sold 13,668 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.08, for a total value of $711,829.44.
- On Thursday, April 7th, Jack Nielsen sold 5,266 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total value of $264,616.50.
- On Monday, April 4th, Jack Nielsen sold 1,027 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $51,350.00.
- On Friday, April 1st, Jack Nielsen sold 2,375 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $118,750.00.
- On Wednesday, March 30th, Jack Nielsen sold 27,851 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.24, for a total value of $1,399,234.24.
- On Monday, March 28th, Jack Nielsen sold 42,489 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total value of $2,159,290.98.
- On Thursday, March 24th, Jack Nielsen sold 18,935 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total value of $949,022.20.
- On Tuesday, March 22nd, Jack Nielsen sold 6,576 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total value of $329,654.88.
- On Thursday, March 17th, Jack Nielsen sold 5,896 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $295,094.80.
Shares of HRMY stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.54. 353,727 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,461. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 5.29. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $25.09 and a one year high of $52.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.86 and a beta of 0.51.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 352.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 242.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 36.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. 53.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HRMY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.60.
About Harmony Biosciences (Get Rating)
Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.
