Hartford Investment Management Co. Boosts Position in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DISH. Ovata Capital Management Ltd boosted its position in DISH Network by 66.7% during the third quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC boosted its position in DISH Network by 390.1% during the third quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 550,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,943,000 after purchasing an additional 438,527 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in DISH Network by 12.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,902,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,617,000 after purchasing an additional 437,611 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of DISH Network by 879.3% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 293,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,623,000 after acquiring an additional 263,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islet Management LP lifted its position in shares of DISH Network by 71.4% in the third quarter. Islet Management LP now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,076,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DISH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DISH Network from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group upgraded DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on DISH Network from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on DISH Network from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on DISH Network from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DISH Network presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISH opened at $32.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.52. DISH Network Co. has a 12 month low of $25.84 and a 12 month high of $47.05.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 13.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DISH Network Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

