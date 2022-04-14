Hartford Investment Management Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,656 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,669 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 12,953 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 379 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 555 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

WYNN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America upped their target price on Wynn Resorts from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $98.00 to $96.50 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.50.

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN opened at $73.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 2.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.81. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12-month low of $66.33 and a 12-month high of $136.83.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The casino operator reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.45) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matt Maddox sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $1,836,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $37,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

