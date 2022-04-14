Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $561,000 Stock Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 99.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,507 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in SEA were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bbva USA purchased a new position in SEA in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEA during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SEA during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEA during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of SEA by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 183 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.97% of the company’s stock.

Get SEA alerts:

SE stock opened at $113.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.55 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $123.38 and a 200-day moving average of $216.19. Sea Limited has a fifty-two week low of $85.01 and a fifty-two week high of $372.70.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.09. SEA had a negative return on equity of 36.72% and a negative net margin of 24.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.06) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 105.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on SE. HSBC cut their price target on SEA from $265.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Bank of America upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on SEA from $400.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen reduced their price target on SEA from $370.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on SEA from $241.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SEA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $253.67.

SEA Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.