Hartford Investment Management Co. Increases Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 70.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,008.61, for a total transaction of $75,645.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Marcelo Melamud bought 55 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $881.82 per share, for a total transaction of $48,500.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 205 shares of company stock worth $188,950. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,135.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,096.88 and its 200 day moving average is $1,253.69. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $858.99 and a 1 year high of $1,970.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 672.05 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($1.81). MercadoLibre had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 31.09%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.02) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bradesco Corretora upgraded MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $956.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research decreased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,930.00 to $1,550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $2,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,750.00 to $1,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,690.92.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

