Hartford Investment Management Co. Purchases 1,455 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,158 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Under Armour by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in Under Armour by 88.0% during the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 386,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,978,000 after buying an additional 181,048 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Under Armour by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Under Armour by 406.4% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 639,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,542,000 after buying an additional 513,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 6,295 shares in the last quarter. 35.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Under Armour alerts:

UA opened at $15.00 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.32. Under Armour, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.61 and a twelve month high of $23.00.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter. Under Armour had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 20.66%.

In other news, CAO Aditya Maheshwari sold 2,899 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $45,340.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 15.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UA has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Under Armour from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Under Armour from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Under Armour presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.75.

About Under Armour (Get Rating)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.