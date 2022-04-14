Hartford Investment Management Co. Raises Position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,239 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 574 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 361.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 961.5% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 109.4% during the 4th quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the third quarter worth $81,000. 82.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZION has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Compass Point raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.65.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 3,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total value of $213,938.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 2,047 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.60, for a total transaction of $152,706.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 50,899 shares of company stock valued at $3,623,797 in the last three months. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $64.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.92. The firm has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.27. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $47.06 and a 12 month high of $75.44.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 38.01% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The business had revenue of $743.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 22.45%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to purchase up to 0.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

