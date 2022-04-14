Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of HWBK stock opened at $26.71 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.01 and a 200 day moving average of $25.09. Hawthorn Bancshares has a 52 week low of $20.99 and a 52 week high of $27.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 27.86%. The company had revenue of $18.78 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Hawthorn Bancshares’s payout ratio is 17.62%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Hawthorn Bancshares by 209.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 131,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after buying an additional 89,263 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Hawthorn Bancshares by 15.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Hawthorn Bancshares by 2.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 167,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,890,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC lifted its position in Hawthorn Bancshares by 50.7% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 40,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 13,480 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Hawthorn Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. 32.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hawthorn Bancshares

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.

