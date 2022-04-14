HC Wainwright Begins Coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX)

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Syndax Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.17.

Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $18.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 21.68 and a current ratio of 21.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.77 and a 200 day moving average of $17.78. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $13.02 and a fifty-two week high of $22.71.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SNDX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $2.49. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 9.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -2.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Briggs Morrison sold 3,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $57,211.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 106,553 shares of company stock worth $1,860,073 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,614,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,689,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,771,000 after purchasing an additional 163,596 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 379.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 20,711 shares during the last quarter. Cross Creek Advisors LLC bought a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 363,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,960,000 after purchasing an additional 43,553 shares during the last quarter.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 protein for the treatment of MLL-rearranged (MLLr) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1c AML); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

