HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC cut its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $2,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.3% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,082,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,302,000 after acquiring an additional 20,334 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,292,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,372,000 after buying an additional 39,947 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 70.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,756,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,232,000 after buying an additional 723,733 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.5% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,443,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,458,000 after buying an additional 21,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 0.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,390,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,445,000 after buying an additional 9,319 shares during the last quarter. 66.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 20,633 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.01, for a total transaction of $5,034,658.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 11,522 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total value of $3,099,418.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded HCA Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Cowen cut their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $302.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $267.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.55.

NYSE:HCA traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $260.94. The stock had a trading volume of 30,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,131. The company has a market capitalization of $78.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.60. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.03 and a 1-year high of $272.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $248.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.55 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $15.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 303.35% and a net margin of 11.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 27th that allows the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

