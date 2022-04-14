Head-To-Head Comparison: Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) and B2Gold (NYSE:BTG)

B2Gold (NYSE:BTG – Get Rating) and Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for B2Gold and Franco-Nevada, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score B2Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00 Franco-Nevada 1 6 6 0 2.38

B2Gold presently has a consensus price target of $9.25, suggesting a potential upside of 86.12%. Franco-Nevada has a consensus price target of $179.10, suggesting a potential upside of 7.21%. Given B2Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe B2Gold is more favorable than Franco-Nevada.

Profitability

This table compares B2Gold and Franco-Nevada’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets B2Gold 23.84% 13.69% 11.27% Franco-Nevada 56.44% 11.57% 11.26%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.6% of B2Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.0% of Franco-Nevada shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

B2Gold pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Franco-Nevada pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. B2Gold pays out 40.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Franco-Nevada pays out 33.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Franco-Nevada has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares B2Gold and Franco-Nevada’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio B2Gold $1.76 billion 2.98 $420.07 million $0.40 12.43 Franco-Nevada $1.30 billion 24.59 $733.70 million $3.85 43.39

Franco-Nevada has lower revenue, but higher earnings than B2Gold. B2Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Franco-Nevada, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

B2Gold has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Franco-Nevada has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Franco-Nevada beats B2Gold on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About B2Gold (Get Rating)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Uzbekistan, and Finland. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Franco-Nevada (Get Rating)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

