Head-To-Head Contrast: Mind Medicine (MindMed) (MNMD) and Its Rivals

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) is one of 49 public companies in the "Medicinals & botanicals" industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Mind Medicine (MindMed) to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Mind Medicine (MindMed) and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mind Medicine (MindMed) N/A -55.27% -51.10% Mind Medicine (MindMed) Competitors -178.38% -256.88% -14.34%

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Mind Medicine (MindMed) and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mind Medicine (MindMed) 0 0 2 0 3.00 Mind Medicine (MindMed) Competitors 262 668 668 25 2.28

Mind Medicine (MindMed) currently has a consensus price target of 8.00, indicating a potential upside of 723.13%. As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 95.72%. Given Mind Medicine (MindMed)’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Mind Medicine (MindMed) is more favorable than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mind Medicine (MindMed) and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Mind Medicine (MindMed) N/A -$93.04 million -4.23 Mind Medicine (MindMed) Competitors $238.90 million -$88.70 million -7.68

Mind Medicine (MindMed)’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Mind Medicine (MindMed). Mind Medicine (MindMed) is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.8% of Mind Medicine (MindMed) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.3% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 23.1% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Mind Medicine (MindMed) competitors beat Mind Medicine (MindMed) on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc., a psychedelic medicine biotech company, discovers, develops, and deploys psychedelic inspired medicines and therapies to address addiction and mental illness. The company is assembling a compelling drug development pipeline of innovative treatments based on psychedelic substances, including Psilocybin, LSD, MDMA, DMT, and an Ibogaine derivative, 18-MC. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

