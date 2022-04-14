Head-To-Head Review: Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) and Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM)

Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Rating) and Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Get Vista Gold alerts:

Vista Gold has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wheaton Precious Metals has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Vista Gold and Wheaton Precious Metals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vista Gold N/A N/A -$15.24 million ($0.14) -7.50 Wheaton Precious Metals $1.20 billion 19.23 $754.89 million $1.68 30.51

Wheaton Precious Metals has higher revenue and earnings than Vista Gold. Vista Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wheaton Precious Metals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Vista Gold and Wheaton Precious Metals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vista Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A Wheaton Precious Metals 0 1 5 0 2.83

Wheaton Precious Metals has a consensus target price of $53.40, suggesting a potential upside of 4.17%. Given Wheaton Precious Metals’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Wheaton Precious Metals is more favorable than Vista Gold.

Profitability

This table compares Vista Gold and Wheaton Precious Metals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vista Gold N/A -96.41% -84.76% Wheaton Precious Metals 62.82% 9.86% 9.77%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

29.6% of Vista Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.4% of Wheaton Precious Metals shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.8% of Vista Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Wheaton Precious Metals beats Vista Gold on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vista Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 23 operating mining assets and 10 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.