HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on HealthEquity from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HealthEquity from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet raised shares of HealthEquity from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on HealthEquity from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on HealthEquity in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $77.33.

NASDAQ HQY opened at $68.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. HealthEquity has a 12 month low of $36.81 and a 12 month high of $84.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.07.

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The business had revenue of $203.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.27 million. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 5.85% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that HealthEquity will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in HealthEquity by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 59,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA boosted its position in HealthEquity by 5.6% during the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 5,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in HealthEquity by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HealthEquity (Get Rating)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

