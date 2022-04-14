Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV) Major Shareholder Fine Capital Partners, L.P. Buys 15,094 Shares

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV – Get Rating) major shareholder Fine Capital Partners, L.P. acquired 15,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.99 per share, with a total value of $60,225.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,560,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,217,599.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Fine Capital Partners, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 14th, Fine Capital Partners, L.P. purchased 100,000 shares of Hemisphere Media Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.22 per share, for a total transaction of $422,000.00.

Shares of Hemisphere Media Group stock remained flat at $$4.22 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 175,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,707. Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.86 and a twelve month high of $14.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.73.

Hemisphere Media Group ( NASDAQ:HMTV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $56.82 million during the quarter. Hemisphere Media Group had a negative return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 5.65%.

HMTV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Hemisphere Media Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hemisphere Media Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hemisphere Media Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 80.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Hemisphere Media Group during the third quarter worth approximately $138,000. 71.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hemisphere Media Group (Get Rating)

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc operates as the Spanish-language media company. The company operates Pantaya, a subscription streaming service of Spanish-language media with approximately million subscribers; Cinelatino, a cable movie network with approximately 17.1 million subscribers in the United States, Latin America, and Canada; WAPA, a broadcast television network and television content producer; WAPA.TV, a news and entertainment website, as well as mobile apps, featuring content produced by WAPA; and WAPA Deportes, a sports television network in Puerto Rico.

