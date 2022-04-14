Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Given New $210.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $206.00 to $210.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on HSY. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Hershey from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hershey from $191.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Hershey from $221.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Hershey from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Hershey from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hershey currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $213.00.

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $225.58 on Wednesday. Hershey has a twelve month low of $156.87 and a twelve month high of $227.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $46.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.32.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.73% and a net margin of 16.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hershey will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 50.63%.

In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total value of $33,292.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.06, for a total value of $36,167.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,018,187 shares of company stock worth $207,120,300 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 137,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,506,000 after acquiring an additional 5,915 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of Hershey by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 47,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,766,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 284,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,126,000 after buying an additional 70,679 shares during the period. Finally, JLB & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Hershey during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,471,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

