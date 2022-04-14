Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Cambria Investment Management L.P.

Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Hibbett were worth $2,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Hibbett by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 8,919 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Hibbett in the 3rd quarter valued at about $744,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Hibbett by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 46,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 18,860 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Hibbett by 190.6% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 728,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,395,000 after purchasing an additional 477,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hibbett in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,886,000. Institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

HIBB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Hibbett from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Hibbett from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hibbett from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Hibbett from $125.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on shares of Hibbett from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.33.

Shares of HIBB traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,826. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $595.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.01. Hibbett, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.30 and a fifty-two week high of $101.65.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25. The company had revenue of $383.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.87 million. Hibbett had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 48.53%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hibbett, Inc. will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.27%.

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in small and mid-sized communities in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories.

