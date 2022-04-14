Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Shares Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.09% of Highwoods Properties worth $4,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HIW. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Highwoods Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 361.0% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Highwoods Properties by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

NYSE:HIW opened at $43.48 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.85 and a 1-year high of $48.98.

Highwoods Properties ( NYSE:HIW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $203.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.79 million. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 40.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 67.34%.

Several research firms have issued reports on HIW. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Highwoods Properties from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.40.

Highwoods Properties Profile (Get Rating)

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.