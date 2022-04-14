HireRight (NYSE:HRT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.320-$1.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $805 million-$820 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $768.98 million.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HRT shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on HireRight from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on HireRight from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Truist Financial cut their target price on HireRight from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded HireRight from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on HireRight from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HireRight currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.75.

Shares of NYSE HRT opened at $17.32 on Thursday. HireRight has a fifty-two week low of $10.66 and a fifty-two week high of $19.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.69.

HireRight ( NYSE:HRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.26.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of HireRight in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HireRight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of HireRight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HireRight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HireRight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000.

HireRight Company Profile

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions. It offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers worldwide. It offers its services via software and data platform that integrates into its customers' HCM systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

