Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 507,000 shares, a drop of 52.8% from the March 15th total of 1,074,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.2 days.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 200 ($2.61) in a report on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 391 ($5.10) to GBX 376 ($4.90) in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Hochschild Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 150 ($1.95) to GBX 125 ($1.63) in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hochschild Mining has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.67.

Get Hochschild Mining alerts:

Shares of HCHDF opened at $1.98 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.75. Hochschild Mining has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $2.95.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hochschild Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hochschild Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.