Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 507,000 shares, a decrease of 52.8% from the March 15th total of 1,074,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.2 days.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HCHDF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 200 ($2.61) in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 150 ($1.95) to GBX 125 ($1.63) in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Hochschild Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 391 ($5.10) to GBX 376 ($4.90) in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hochschild Mining has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.67.

OTCMKTS HCHDF opened at $1.98 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.62 and a 200-day moving average of $1.75. Hochschild Mining has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $2.95.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru.

