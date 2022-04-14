Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Receives $20.58 Average PT from Brokerages

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.69.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.
Shares of HST stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.62. 472,778 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,410,023. The stock has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -656.45 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.54. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $14.67 and a 52-week high of $20.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 10.82 and a quick ratio of 10.82.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently -399.87%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HST. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 440.2% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter.
About Host Hotels & Resorts (Get Rating)
Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.
