Hot Cross Trading Up 47.9% Over Last 7 Days (HOTCROSS)

Hot Cross (HOTCROSS) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 14th. Hot Cross has a total market cap of $32.18 million and approximately $24.06 million worth of Hot Cross was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hot Cross has traded 47.9% higher against the dollar. One Hot Cross coin can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000705 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002491 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00045268 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,032.60 or 0.07552594 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40,197.67 or 1.00111067 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00041882 BTC.

Hot Cross Coin Profile

Hot Cross’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 113,749,999 coins. The Reddit community for Hot Cross is https://reddit.com/r/hotcross . Hot Cross’ official Twitter account is @hotcrosscom

Buying and Selling Hot Cross

