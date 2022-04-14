Hotel Chocolat Group (LON:HOTC) Shares Down 3.4%

Hotel Chocolat Group plc (LON:HOTC – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 3.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 420 ($5.47) and last traded at GBX 425 ($5.54). 60,428 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 72,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 440 ($5.73).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.52) price target on shares of Hotel Chocolat Group in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.60) target price on shares of Hotel Chocolat Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

The stock has a market cap of £566.69 million and a P/E ratio of 43.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 431.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 464.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.56.

Hotel Chocolat Group plc manufactures, sells, and retails chocolates under the Hotel Chocolat brand name in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers a range of chocolates, including gift, and rare and vintage chocolates, as well as related drinks, alcohols, and beauty products.

