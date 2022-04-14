Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) Short Interest Down 58.8% in March

Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 742,500 shares, a decrease of 58.8% from the March 15th total of 1,800,000 shares. Approximately 8.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.51. 1,621,771 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,211,150. The company has a market capitalization of $34.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 0.10. Houston American Energy has a 52 week low of $1.07 and a 52 week high of $16.61. The company has a current ratio of 45.50, a quick ratio of 45.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In other news, major shareholder Bitnile Holdings, Inc. sold 406,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total transaction of $568,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Houston American Energy by 157.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,971 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,717 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Houston American Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Houston American Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Houston American Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Houston American Energy by 22,417.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,035 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 44,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.37% of the company’s stock.

About Houston American Energy (Get Rating)

Houston American Energy Corp. engages in the development, exploration, exploitation, acquisition, and production of natural gas and crude oil properties. It holds interest in the Texas Permian Basin, the onshore Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast region and in the South American country of Colombia. The company was founded on April 2, 2001 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

