HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $127.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Hoya Corporation is a specialty manufacturer of optical glass. The Company’s business activities include information technology, eye care, medical, and imaging systems. Its information technologies products include mask blanks and photomasks for semiconductor and LCD, glass memory disks, optical lenses, laser equipment and glass for electronic materials. Its eye care segment includes eyeglass lenses, contact lenses and intraocular lenses while the medical segment includes endoscopic imaging devices and hydroxyapatite. The Company’s imaging system offers digital cameras and CCTV lenses. It also offers system architecture, crystal products, surveying instruments. Hoya Corporation is based in Tokyo, Japan. “

OTCMKTS HOCPY opened at $103.82 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $38.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.41. HOYA has a 12 month low of $101.26 and a 12 month high of $179.94.

HOYA ( OTCMKTS:HOCPY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. HOYA had a net margin of 24.20% and a return on equity of 22.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HOYA will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

HOYA Corporation operates as a med-tech company, and a supplier of high-tech and medical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Care, Information Technology, and Other. The Life Care segment offers healthcare products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; and medical products, such as medical endoscopes, laparoscopic surgical instruments, intraocular lenses, and prosthetic ceramic fillers and orthopedic implants.

