HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.06 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for HP’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.05. HP posted earnings per share of $0.93 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HP will report full-year earnings of $4.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.31. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.24 to $4.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover HP.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.52 billion. HP had a net margin of 10.05% and a negative return on equity of 164.36%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.07.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.94. 10,026,073 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,535,346. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.83. HP has a 52-week low of $26.11 and a 52-week high of $41.47. The stock has a market cap of $39.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.99.

In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $168,435.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total transaction of $1,233,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,451 shares of company stock valued at $4,540,867 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in HP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $454,451,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of HP in the 4th quarter valued at $65,033,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in HP by 183.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,133,518 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $77,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,919 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in HP during the fourth quarter worth $45,704,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of HP by 6.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,708,669 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $511,869,000 after buying an additional 1,075,822 shares during the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

