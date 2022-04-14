HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 536.70 ($6.99).

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a GBX 610 ($7.95) target price on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, March 21st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 560 ($7.30) price target on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 510 ($6.65) price target on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 715 ($9.32) price objective on HSBC in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

In related news, insider Ewen Stevenson sold 57,884 shares of HSBC stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 488 ($6.36), for a total transaction of £282,473.92 ($368,092.16).

HSBC stock traded up GBX 4.20 ($0.05) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 522.40 ($6.81). The company had a trading volume of 27,222,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,962,227. HSBC has a 52 week low of GBX 358.45 ($4.67) and a 52 week high of GBX 567.20 ($7.39). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 519.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 471.91. The firm has a market capitalization of £105.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from HSBC’s previous dividend of $0.07. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.46%.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

