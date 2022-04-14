Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday.
HUBB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hubbell from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Hubbell from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hubbell has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $205.00.
Shares of NYSE HUBB opened at $184.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $183.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.07. Hubbell has a 52-week low of $170.76 and a 52-week high of $212.54.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.69%.
In related news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 1,148 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total transaction of $213,952.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO William R. Sperry sold 10,000 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.70, for a total transaction of $1,887,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hubbell in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Hubbell by 173.8% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Hubbell in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Hubbell in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hubbell in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 84.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Hubbell (Get Rating)
Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.
