Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (NASDAQ:HCIIW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (NASDAQ:HCIIW – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, an increase of 909.1% from the March 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCIIW traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $0.28. 5,146 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,897. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $1.45.

