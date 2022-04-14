Hush (HUSH) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,521.00

Hush (HUSH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 14th. One Hush coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000390 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hush has a total market capitalization of $1.92 million and $1,521.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hush has traded 20.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $152.12 or 0.00369794 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.21 or 0.00085592 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.21 or 0.00095311 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004614 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00007254 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Hush Coin Profile

Hush (CRYPTO:HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,991,948 coins. The official message board for Hush is forum.myhush.org . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hush is myhush.org . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

Hush Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hush should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hush using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

