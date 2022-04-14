Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $12.32

Shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.32 and last traded at $12.41, with a volume of 10541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.95.

A number of analysts recently commented on HYFM shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $50.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $56.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.71.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.78.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group ( NASDAQ:HYFM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $110.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Terence Fitch sold 13,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total transaction of $175,278.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William Douglas Toler purchased 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.67 per share, with a total value of $234,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYFM. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 238.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,611,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,840,000 after buying an additional 1,839,225 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,430,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 452.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,630,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,124,000 after buying an additional 1,335,417 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 55.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,219,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,017,000 after buying an additional 788,155 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,031,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,773,000 after buying an additional 431,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

About Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM)

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

