ICW Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Paychex by 225.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 17,313 shares during the period. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 80.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total transaction of $3,672,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PAYX traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $137.89. 1,394,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,157,173. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.86. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.36 and a fifty-two week high of $141.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $49.78 billion, a PE ratio of 36.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.99.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. Paychex had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 43.02%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 70.40%.

Several brokerages have commented on PAYX. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.14.

About Paychex (Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.