ICW Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 459 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Redwood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Cintas by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 19,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cintas by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Cintas by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,966,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Cintas by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in shares of Cintas by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 76,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.24, for a total transaction of $5,290,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.23, for a total transaction of $3,478,686.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS traded up $3.61 on Thursday, reaching $419.38. 414,597 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,473. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $338.00 and a 1-year high of $461.44. The firm has a market cap of $42.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $393.06 and a 200-day moving average of $410.66.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.53. Cintas had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 34.05%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 33.60%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CTAS shares. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $490.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $460.00 to $493.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $457.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $451.40.

Cintas Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.