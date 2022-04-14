Idena (IDNA) Price Tops $0.0776 on Major Exchanges

Idena (IDNA) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. One Idena coin can currently be bought for about $0.0776 or 0.00000194 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Idena has traded down 15.3% against the US dollar. Idena has a market capitalization of $4.68 million and approximately $903,448.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Idena Profile

IDNA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 83,010,978 coins and its circulating supply is 60,213,520 coins. The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Idena’s official website is idena.io . Idena’s official message board is medium.com/@idena.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Idena Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idena directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idena should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Idena using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

