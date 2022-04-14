IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,950 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $8,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in IDEX by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,841,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,208,971,000 after acquiring an additional 77,725 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in IDEX by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,235,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $669,555,000 after acquiring an additional 266,327 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in IDEX by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,400,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $567,286,000 after acquiring an additional 71,757 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in IDEX by 114.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,301,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $489,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in IDEX by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,827,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,310,000 after acquiring an additional 11,367 shares during the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IDEX alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of IDEX from $251.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of IDEX in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised shares of IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IDEX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.50.

NYSE IEX traded down $2.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $192.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,092. IDEX Co. has a 52-week low of $181.66 and a 52-week high of $240.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.11.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.04). IDEX had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The business had revenue of $714.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IDEX (Get Rating)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.