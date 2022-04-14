Ilika plc (OTCMKTS:ILIKF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ilika plc (OTCMKTS:ILIKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 209,800 shares, an increase of 461.0% from the March 15th total of 37,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 424,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of ILIKF stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.57. 88,340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,896. Ilika has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $3.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.86.
Ilika Company Profile (Get Rating)
