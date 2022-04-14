Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Purchased by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,116,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $850,678,000 after acquiring an additional 538,656 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 30.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,568,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $350,602,000 after purchasing an additional 366,036 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,526,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,942,000 after buying an additional 311,548 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 81.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 580,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,095,000 after buying an additional 260,031 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2,303.2% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 211,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,891,000 after acquiring an additional 202,404 shares during the period. 76.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illinois Tool Works stock traded down $3.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $196.27. 1,540,828 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,102,600. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.00 and a 12-month high of $249.81. The company has a market capitalization of $61.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 74.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.34%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $262.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $197.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.08.

In other news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total value of $34,435,726.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

