Illuvium (ILV) Price Down 10.4% Over Last Week

Illuvium (ILV) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. Illuvium has a market cap of $345.36 million and $18.65 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Illuvium has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar. One Illuvium coin can now be purchased for approximately $530.62 or 0.01334566 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002515 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00044180 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,984.88 or 0.07507289 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,842.78 or 1.00208819 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00040873 BTC.

About Illuvium

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 650,861 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Illuvium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Illuvium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Illuvium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Illuvium using one of the exchanges listed above.

