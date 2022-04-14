IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC) Short Interest Update

IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 357,500 shares, an increase of 138.0% from the March 15th total of 150,200 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 380,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IM Cannabis during the second quarter worth approximately $182,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of IM Cannabis by 130.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 20,641 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IM Cannabis during the third quarter worth approximately $222,000. EMC Capital Management raised its stake in shares of IM Cannabis by 37.6% during the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 252,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 69,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of IM Cannabis by 18.3% during the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 416,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 64,271 shares during the last quarter. 13.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMCC traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $1.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,253. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.65. IM Cannabis has a fifty-two week low of $1.56 and a fifty-two week high of $7.00.

IM Cannabis ( NASDAQ:IMCC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $15.96 million during the quarter. IM Cannabis had a negative net margin of 31.34% and a negative return on equity of 10.04%. Research analysts predict that IM Cannabis will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised IM Cannabis from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

IM Cannabis Corp. engages in breeding, growing, and supply of medical cannabis products in Israel, Germany, and Canada. It offers strains under the Roma, Dairy Queen, London, Tel Aviv, Paris, and Pandora Box brands; and CBD oil products under the IMC brand. The company also offers its intellectual property related services to the medical cannabis industry.

