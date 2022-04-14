IMI (LON:IMI) Given “Outperform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of IMI (LON:IMI – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 2,000 ($26.06) price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,070 ($26.97) price objective on shares of IMI in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,685.50 ($21.96).

IMI stock opened at GBX 1,270 ($16.55) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,447.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,619.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.08, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of £3.31 billion and a PE ratio of 17.42. IMI has a one year low of GBX 1,150.09 ($14.99) and a one year high of GBX 1,878 ($24.47).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a GBX 15.80 ($0.21) dividend. This is a positive change from IMI’s previous dividend of $7.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 1.05%. IMI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.31%.

In other IMI news, insider Caroline Dowling bought 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,433 ($18.67) per share, with a total value of £18,629 ($24,275.48). Also, insider Daniel Shook sold 36,413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,482 ($19.31), for a total value of £539,640.66 ($703,206.49). Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,318 shares of company stock valued at $1,889,540.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

