Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target Lowered to C$70.00 at National Bankshares

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$78.00 to C$70.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 8.78% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$51.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Monday, December 20th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$52.00 to C$48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$48.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Imperial Oil to C$56.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$50.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Imperial Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$57.21.

IMO stock traded up C$0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$64.35. The company had a trading volume of 289,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,663,549. The firm has a market capitalization of C$43.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.50. Imperial Oil has a 52-week low of C$30.64 and a 52-week high of C$65.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$57.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$49.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.96.

Imperial Oil ( TSE:IMO Get Rating ) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported C$1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.35 by C($0.17). The company had revenue of C$12.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.99 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Imperial Oil will post 7.6467641 earnings per share for the current year.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

