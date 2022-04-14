Impossible Finance Price Tops $0.59 on Exchanges (IF)

Impossible Finance (IF) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. During the last week, Impossible Finance has traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Impossible Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.59 or 0.00001472 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Impossible Finance has a market cap of $3.52 million and $16,654.00 worth of Impossible Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002508 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00044665 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,010.81 or 0.07549547 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39,894.74 or 1.00035296 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00041412 BTC.

Impossible Finance Coin Profile

Impossible Finance’s total supply is 15,551,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,661 coins. Impossible Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Impossible Finance

