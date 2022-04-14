Indivior (OTCMKTS:INVVY) Hits New 12-Month High at $22.58

Indivior PLC (OTCMKTS:INVVY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.58 and last traded at $22.58, with a volume of 4293 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INVVY. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Indivior in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Indivior from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

Get Indivior alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.61.

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, addiction, and schizophrenia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Indivior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indivior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.