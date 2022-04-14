Informa plc (LON:INF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Informa plc (LON:INF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 656.60 ($8.56).

INF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 685 ($8.93) price target on shares of Informa in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Informa from GBX 560 ($7.30) to GBX 568 ($7.40) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 665 ($8.67) price target on shares of Informa in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

LON INF traded up GBX 9.80 ($0.13) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 618.20 ($8.06). 2,337,379 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,085,921. Informa has a 12 month low of GBX 459.80 ($5.99) and a 12 month high of GBX 628 ($8.18). The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.53. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.19 billion and a PE ratio of 118.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 588.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 550.62.

In other Informa news, insider Patrick Martell sold 6,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 606 ($7.90), for a total transaction of £41,856.42 ($54,543.16). Also, insider Gareth Wright sold 26,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 602 ($7.84), for a total transaction of £162,040.34 ($211,154.99).

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business exhibitions and events, learning, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

