Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Price Target Lowered to $23.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus to $23.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

INFY has been the subject of several other reports. Susquehanna raised Infosys from a neutral rating to a positive rating and lifted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Infosys in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered Infosys from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $24.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wedbush raised their price objective on Infosys from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Infosys from a neutral rating to a positive rating and raised their target price for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.06.

Infosys stock opened at $21.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.81 billion, a PE ratio of 31.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.93. Infosys has a one year low of $17.24 and a one year high of $26.39.

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Infosys had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 18.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Infosys will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Infosys during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,729,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in Infosys by 5.8% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 20,891 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in Infosys by 18.3% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 52,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 8,132 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 14,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, Somerset Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Infosys by 10.4% in the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 10,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. 15.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

