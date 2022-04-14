Innova Price Reaches $0.0074 (INN)

Innova (INN) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 14th. Over the last week, Innova has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. One Innova coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Innova has a total market cap of $51,081.87 and $1.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000280 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000024 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded 277.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Innova Coin Profile

Innova (CRYPTO:INN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Innova’s total supply is 10,417,969 coins and its circulating supply is 6,901,771 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Innova is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus, and then immutably recorded on the blockchain. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Innova Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Innova should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Innova using one of the exchanges listed above.

